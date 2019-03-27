Luka Doncic ‘Just Not Interested’ in Rookie of the Year Debate

by March 27, 2019
1,184

Luka Doncic says winning Rookie of the Year is important, but he is “just not interested” in the debate surrounding the award.

Doncic notched his seventh triple-double of the season Tuesday night, helping to solidify his case against Trae Young.

Luka is now tied with Magic Johnson for the third-most triple-doubles by a rookie and most for a player under 21 years old.

Per The Dallas Morning News:

“For me, the Rookie of the Year of course is important, but there’s a lot more things going on,” Doncic said. “It’s a long season here in the NBA. A lot of talking about that, and I’m just not interested in it.”

Doncic recorded his seventh triple-double this season, and second in as many games, with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in 36 minutes.

“I’ll put it this way: He’s one of the top players in the game on a lot of levels,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s still young, he’s still learning, but his impact is undeniable.”

