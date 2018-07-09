Luke Walton Contacted Lue, Spoelstra about Coaching LeBron

luke walton lebron james

Lakers coach Luke Walton reached out to Tyronn Lue and Erik Spoelstra to ask about their experience coaching LeBron James, reports ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Walton and Lue agreed to met for breakfast in Las Vegas on Monday.

Walton also spoke to Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye about their experience with LeBron in Cleveland, per McMenamin.

