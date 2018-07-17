Luke Walton: LeBron James ‘About the Team’

by July 17, 2018
1,657

LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton held their first meeting over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Walton says he’s excited to be James’ co-worker.

The two hadn’t communicated prior to James inking a four-year, $153 million deal with the Purple and Gold as a free agent this summer.

Per ESPN:

“He’s about the team. He’s about doing things the right way, and he’s about winning,” Walton said. “I can work with those qualities.”

Since James signed a four-year, $153.3 million contract with the Lakers, Walton has sought information from some of James’ former coaches and teammates.

“He told me, ‘I have my pen and paper out already. Let’s hear it,'” Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin last week of his initial talk with Walton.

Walton has also reached out to Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and two of James’ former teammates, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, both of whom happen to be friends with Walton.

