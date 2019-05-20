Magic Johnson Felt ‘Betrayed’ by Rob Pelinka

by May 20, 2019
520
magic johnson rob pelinka backstabbing

Magic Johnson says that GM Rob Pelinka‘s whispering behind his back and a lack of decision-making power led him to resign as Lakers president.

While appearing on ESPN’s First Take on Monday, Magic said he no longer could work alongside Pelinka after feeling “betrayed.”

“I started hearing, ‘Magic, you not working hard enough,’ ‘Magic’s not in the office.’ People around the Laker office was telling me that Rob [Pelinka] was saying things, and I didn’t like those things being said behind my back—that I wasn’t in the office enough and so on.

“I started getting calls from my friends outside of basketball, saying those things now were said to them outside of basketball. Now, not just in the Laker office anymore. Now, it’s in the media and so on.”

According to Johnson, “the straw that broke the camel’s back” was when the Lakers overrode his decision to fire Luke Walton during the season.

Johnson said that he thought the Lakers had “too many people at the table”—including Lakers VP of Business Operations Tim Harris—and he no longer had the final say.

RELATED: LeBron James: Magic Johnson Stepping Down ‘Was Just Weird’

   
You Might Also Like

Giannis Antetokounmpo: East ‘Definitely Open’ Without LeBron James

3 days ago
2,218

Frank Vogel, Lakers Agree To Coaching Deal

1 week ago
2,012
Ty Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Lakers Move On From Ty Lue As Coaching Candidate

2 weeks ago
4,110

Report: Lakers, Tyronn Lue Working on Contract

2 weeks ago
2,732

LeBron James: Magic Johnson Stepping Down ‘Was Just Weird’

2 weeks ago
8,042

Dwight Howard: Kobe Bryant ‘Better’ Than Michael Jordan

2 weeks ago
16,795

TRENDING


Most Recent

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He ‘Never Expected This Series to Be Easy’

30 mins ago
264
magic johnson rob pelinka backstabbing

Magic Johnson Felt ‘Betrayed’ by Rob Pelinka

2 hours ago
520
James Ennis of the Philadelphia 76ers

James Ennis III To Decline 2019-20 Option, Become Free Agent

2 hours ago
128
Ryan Saunders, Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Wolves, Ryan Saunders Finalizing Head Coaching Deal

6 hours ago
250

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Scores 36 Points in Double-Overtime Win Over Bucks

16 hours ago
701