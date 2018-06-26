Magic Johnson To Resign if Lakers Don’t Turn Around in Two Summers

Magic Johnson says he’ll resign if the Lakers fail to turn things around after next summer.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Magic vowed to step down if can’t deliver on any of the top free agents.

“Next summer, if nobody comes and I’m still sitting here like this, then it’s a failure.” […]

“It’s going to be a two-summer thing for the Lakers—this summer and next summer, and that’s it. If I can’t deliver, I’m going to step down myself.

“[Jeanie Buss] won’t have to fire me, I’ll step away from it because then I can’t do this job.”

