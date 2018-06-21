Report: Lakers Warn Staff About Free Agency Tampering

by June 21, 2018
Los Angeles Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, president of basketball ops Magic Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka reportedly warned team employees about the dangers of tampering with free agents ahead of July 1 in a recent meeting.

The organization has been punished twice by the NBA for tampering violations in the past year.

The Lakers have cap room to sign two superstars this summer.

Per ESPN:

Sources said Johnson and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka spoke to a large group of team employees, warning it about tampering.

Other employees received written notices on the matter that referenced possible termination as punishment for anyone who does not adhere to NBA rules.

The Lakers have been punished twice by the NBA for tampering in the past year, and as one team source put it, “We are under incredible scrutiny with everything, so Jeanie and [Johnson] had to make this crystal, crystal clear to everyone.”

    
