Magic Johnson Scolds Luke Walton over Lakers’ Poor Start

Lakers president Magic Johnson is displeased with his team’s underwhelming start, reportedly admonishing head coach Luke Walton this week, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin.

The Lakers coaching staff is feeling some pressure after Johnson’s latest talk. But owner Jeanie Buss has reportedly remained unwavering in her support of Walton.

Johnson’s aggressive meeting tone circulated to individuals throughout the organization, including to principal owner Jeanie Buss, league sources said. Throughout his tenure with the Lakers, Johnson has earned an internal reputation for an often-time volatile management style, including with his handling of Walton and the coaching staff, sources said. Buss’ support for Walton has remained unwavering since Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka assumed command of basketball operations in 2017.

Walton has had to work around suspensions to Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram, integrating new players and Lonzo Ball recovering from a meniscus injury so far this season.

Clearly, Johnson is ready for more progress.

RELATED:

Magic: I’m Going To Get Another Superstar Here Next Year