Manu Ginobili Announces Retirement

After 16 seasons in the NBA—and 23 as a professional—Manu Ginobili announced his retirement from basketball on Monday.

One of the League’s most captivating talents, Ginobili will be remembered as a EuroLeague champion, NBA Champion, Gold Medalist and arguably the best Sixth Man of all time.

In a post on twitter, the 41-year-old wrote, “It’s been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams.”

Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball. IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams. pic.twitter.com/3MLCUtmd6K — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 27, 2018

Ginobili personified winning throughout his storied career, which included a EuroLeague Finals MVP before he reached the NBA.

A pillar of the Spurs dynasty, Ginobili was a two-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA selection while mainly playing a Sixth Man role.

RELATED:

Report: Manu Ginobili Seriously Considering Retirement