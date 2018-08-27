Manu Ginobili Announces Retirement

by August 27, 2018
235
manu ginobili retirement

After 16 seasons in the NBA—and 23 as a professional—Manu Ginobili announced his retirement from basketball on Monday.

One of the League’s most captivating talents, Ginobili will be remembered as a EuroLeague champion, NBA Champion, Gold Medalist and arguably the best Sixth Man of all time.

In a post on twitter, the 41-year-old wrote, “It’s been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams.”

Ginobili personified winning throughout his storied career, which included a EuroLeague Finals MVP before he reached the NBA.

A pillar of the Spurs dynasty, Ginobili was a two-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA selection while mainly playing a Sixth Man role.

RELATED:
Report: Manu Ginobili Seriously Considering Retirement

 
