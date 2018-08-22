Report: Manu Ginobili Seriously Considering Retirement

Manu Ginobili is seriously considering retiring after 16 seasons in the NBA, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ginobili, who turned 41 last month, is scheduled to meet with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich in the near future.

He has one year, $2.5 million left on his deal.

Story filed to ESPN: No final decision yet, but San Antonio's Manu Ginobili is seriously considering retirement and will meet with coach Gregg Popovich in coming days to discuss future. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2018

Ginobili, 41, has been working out regularly in the Spurs practice facility in preparation for the season, but within almost a month of training camp, he still hasn't committed to returning for his 17th season. https://t.co/y7TorN1Lwf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2018

According to Woj, Ginobili has been working out regularly at the Spurs practice facility this summer, and has not come to a final decision about playing next season.

