Report: Manu Ginobili Seriously Considering Retirement

by August 22, 2018
239
manu ginobili retirement

Manu Ginobili is seriously considering retiring after 16 seasons in the NBA, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ginobili, who turned 41 last month, is scheduled to meet with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich in the near future.

He has one year, $2.5 million left on his deal.

According to Woj, Ginobili has been working out regularly at the Spurs practice facility this summer, and has not come to a final decision about playing next season.

RELATED:
Tony Parker: ‘I Will Retire as a Spurs Player’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Tony Parker: ‘I Will Retire as a Spurs Player’

6 hours ago
1,363
The Magazine

More Than a Hooper: Lonnie Walker IV Is The World’s Most Interesting Rookie

1 day ago
9,643
NBA

Report: Raptors Hiring Spurs Staffer and Kawhi Leonard Friend

1 day ago
2,350
NBA

Rudy Gay: ‘I Feel Athletic Again’

2 days ago
3,671
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Says Thank You to San Antonio

2 weeks ago
1,479
SLAMTV

DeMar DeRozan, Nick Young DOMINATE The Drew League! ⚔️

2 weeks ago
1,355
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
manu ginobili retirement

Report: Manu Ginobili Seriously Considering Retirement

2 hours ago
239

FULL GAME BROADCAST: SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 1 🗽

2 hours ago
24

Dennis Smith Jr Is About to Take Flight 🛫

2 hours ago
605

James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Paul George TEAM UP at UCLA Run ☀️

2 hours ago
96

Jerami Grant: OKC Thunder are Title Contenders

6 hours ago
1,372