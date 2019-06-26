Marc Gasol Exercises 2019-20 Player Option With Raptors

Toronto Raptors big man has exercised his 2019-20 player option with the franchise, the team has announced. The 34-year-old center will earn $25.6 million this season.

Gasol joined the Raptors in February, coming over in a trade deadline deal in exchange for a package including Jonas Valanciunas. In 26 regular season contests for the club he averaged 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Gasol made an impact on the Raptors during their run to the 2019 title thanks to his ability to stretch the floor. Gasol averaged 1.8 threes per game for Toronto during his 24 playoff starts.

The confirmation of Gasol’s $25.6 million cap hit in 2019-20 is no surprise. Not only would theveteran be unlikely to find a similar pay day on the open market at this stage in his career, he’s in a situation that’s tough to beat.