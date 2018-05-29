Donte DiVincenzo will forgo his final year of college eligibility to remain in the 2018 NBA Draft, per Yahoo Sports Shams Charania.

Villanova sophomore Donte DiVincenzo will remain in the 2018 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility, sources told Yahoo. The Final Four Most Outstanding Player had strong Combine, has performed well in team workouts. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2018

Not many benefited from the pre-NBA Draft process much more DiVincenzo — the 6-5 guard lit it up during the NBA Draft Combine with No. 1 rankings in standing vertical (34.5″) and vertical (42″) and notched 17 points, 13 rebounds and six steals during the 5-on-5 scrimmage.

DiVincenzo originally put his name on the national radar when he dropped a game-high 31 points and nailed five 3’s for Villanova during the 2018 National Championship Game against Michigan. DiVincenzo finished his junior season averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game for the National Champion Wildcats.

