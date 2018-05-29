Report: March Madness Hero Donte DiVincenzo to Remain in NBA Draft ⭐️

by May 29, 2018
Donte DiVincenzo will forgo his final year of college eligibility to remain in the 2018 NBA Draft, per Yahoo Sports Shams Charania.

Not many benefited from the pre-NBA Draft process much more DiVincenzo — the 6-5 guard lit it up during the NBA Draft Combine with No. 1 rankings in standing vertical (34.5″) and vertical (42″) and notched 17 points, 13 rebounds and six steals during the 5-on-5 scrimmage.

DiVincenzo originally put his name on the national radar when he dropped a game-high 31 points and nailed five 3’s for Villanova during the 2018 National Championship Game against Michigan. DiVincenzo finished his junior season averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game for the National Champion Wildcats.

On the Rise

Report: March Madness Hero Donte DiVincenzo to Remain in NBA Draft ⭐️

