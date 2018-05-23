Danny Ainge Took Donte DiVincenzo To Lunch 👀

Celtics president and GM Danny Ainge took Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo to lunch after a pre-draft workout this week, according to SNY’s Adam Zagoria.

Boston currently has the 27th overall pick in the NBA Draft in June.

DiVincenzo, 21, scored 31 points to lead Villanova to a 62-79 win over Michigan in the NCAA National Championship game last month.

