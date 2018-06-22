Marcin Gortat ‘99% Sure’ Wizards are Trading Him

by June 22, 2018
2,063

Wizards center Marcin Gortat says “the decision has been made by the front office” in Washington to get rid of him.

The 34-year-old expects to be traded soon.

The Wizards are reportedly exploring swaps for Gortat, but didn’t want to give up the No. 15 pick in last night’s NBA Draft.

The big fella is owed $13.6 million next season, the last year of a deal he inked in 2014.

