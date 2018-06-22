Marcin Gortat ‘99% Sure’ Wizards are Trading Him

Wizards center Marcin Gortat says “the decision has been made by the front office” in Washington to get rid of him.

The 34-year-old expects to be traded soon.

Gortat says he's 99% sure he'll get traded soon. "The decision has been made by the front office." Says he's anticipating a move to the Western Conference within a couple of days. #DCFamily #Wizards https://t.co/AyuslB52Ie — Bartosz Bielecki (@bart__92) June 21, 2018

The Wizards are reportedly exploring swaps for Gortat, but didn’t want to give up the No. 15 pick in last night’s NBA Draft.

The big fella is owed $13.6 million next season, the last year of a deal he inked in 2014.

The teams that can comfortably absorb Gortat in a trade tonight are Dallas (cap space) and Portland (trade exception) but the list obviously broadens if the Wizards were to reach a verbal agreement on a trade with a team that has the requisite cap space to absorb Gortat in July https://t.co/1YOznWIwaG — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2018

