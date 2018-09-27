Marcus Morris and Tristan Thompson Beef Over Eastern Conference

During an interview on Thursday, Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson took a shot at the rest of the Eastern Conference, telling reporters that the other teams “ain’t got much to say.”
Tristan Thompson: “We’re still 4-time Eastern Conference champions, so until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say. Boston, Philly, they ain’t got much to say. Boston had homecourt Game 7 and lost. Philly, you guys almost got swept. Toronto – we know that story” pic.twitter.com/gnGqd4mGeM
— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 27, 2018
Celtics forward Marcus Morris was quick to clap back on Twitter:
😂😂😂😂😂 @RealTristan13 Cut it out. Get that vacation ready early this year fam! Ain’t shit going through the Cavs this year! #facts
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) September 27, 2018
And Sixers point guard Ben Simmons chimed in as well:
The NBA is the best league.
