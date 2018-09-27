Marcus Morris and Tristan Thompson Beef Over Eastern Conference

by September 27, 2018
331

During an interview on Thursday, Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson took a shot at the rest of the Eastern Conference, telling reporters that the other teams “ain’t got much to say.”

Celtics forward Marcus Morris was quick to clap back on Twitter:

And Sixers point guard Ben Simmons chimed in as well:

The NBA is the best league.

