Report: Marcus Smart Agrees to 4-year, $52M Deal with Celtics

Marcus Smart is returning to the Boston Celtics on a four-year deal worth $52 million, according to Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Smart remained “loyal and communicative” with Brad Stevens and his teammates during the contentious negotiation process, per Charania.

Restricted free agent Marcus Smart has agreed to a four-year, $52M deal to return to the Boston Celtics, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2018

RELATED:

Report: Marcus Smart ‘Hurt and Disgusted’ By Celtics’ Silence