Report: Marcus Smart Agrees to 4-year, $52M Deal with Celtics

by July 19, 2018
marcus smart celtics

Marcus Smart is returning to the Boston Celtics on a four-year deal worth $52 million, according to Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Smart remained “loyal and communicative” with Brad Stevens and his teammates during the contentious negotiation process, per Charania.

RELATED:
Report: Marcus Smart ‘Hurt and Disgusted’ By Celtics’ Silence

 
