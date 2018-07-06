Report: Marcus Smart ‘Hurt and Disgusted’ By Celtics’ Silence

by July 06, 2018
8,075

Restricted free agent guard Marcus Smart reportedly has yet to hear from Boston’s front-office this summer, and is said to be “hurt and disgusted” by the lack of communication about a possible contract extension.

The Celtics have so far tendered a $6.05 million qualifying offer.

President of basketball ops Danny Ainge declined to comment when asked about Smart’s reported frustration.

Per the Boston Herald:

“He loves the Celtics, but with these crickets he’s hearing, he’s hurt and disgusted by it,” said the source.

For a player who projects his value in the vicinity of $14 million to $15 million, the lack of anything beyond a qualifying offer is being taken as an insult.

“He would have thought there would have been some kind of three- to four-year deal from them to show they’re interested,” said the source. “But the qualifying offer is the only one he has received, and there’s been no talk since free agency opened. He’s most disappointed that there has been no reaching out from their end.

“He’s just hurt and frustrated that Danny hasn’t reached out. That’s the most discouraging part of this whole thing. The last contact was a few days before free agency started.”

Related
Marcus Smart: ‘I’m Worth More Than $12-14 Million’

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Celtics Confident They Can Re-Sign Kyrie Irving

18 mins ago
235
NBA

Report: LeBron James Not Pressing Lakers for Second Star

8 hours ago
3,185
NBA

Report: LeBron James to Focus on Post Play With the Lakers

23 hours ago
15,153
NBA

Report: Isaiah Thomas and Orlando Negotiating Possible Deal

1 day ago
20,148
NBA

David Fizdale: Knicks to Make ‘Big Moves’ Next Summer

1 day ago
2,906
NBA

Sixers Re-Sign Amir Johnson to One-Year Deal

1 day ago
522
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Tony Parker Signs Two-Year Deal with the Charlotte Hornets 🐝

8 mins ago
47

Report: Celtics Confident They Can Re-Sign Kyrie Irving

18 mins ago
235

Report: Thunder and Carmelo Anthony Plan to Part Ways

3 hours ago
730

David Fizdale Wants to Experiment New Lineups with Kristaps Porzingis

5 hours ago
482

Report: Kyle O’Quinn Signs One-Year Deal with the Pacers

5 hours ago
1,317