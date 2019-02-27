Marcus Smart: Celtics ‘Just Not Together’

by February 27, 2019
2

The Boston Celtics have dropped three in a row, including a crushing 118-95 road loss Tuesday night to the Toronto Raptors, and Marcus Smart concludes they’re “just not together.”

Smart says the C’s wouldn’t be falling apart if this wasn’t the case.

Kyie Irving would only say that he respects Smart’s opinion on the situation.

Per ESPN:

“What are the main ingredients to those collapses? Not being together,” Smart said. “And that’s it. We’re just not together. Plain and simple. That’s it. Because if we were together, that wouldn’t happen. We’re all talking and linking up, but like I said, it’s something we’re going through, and it’s something we’re going to have to continue to work at and figure it out.”

On Tuesday, Irving was asked whether he agreed with Smart’s blunt assessment of the Celtics as a team that isn’t together.

“That’s Marcus’ opinion,” Irving said. “I respect it.”

[Brad] Stevens was more decisive in his appraisal.

“We have to be more connected as a team,” he said. “It’s been a theme for a while.”

Related Kyrie Irving: ‘I Still Don’t See Anybody Beating Us in Seven Games’

   
You Might Also Like

Jayson Tatum: ‘I Know I’m Going to Be an All-Star’

1 day ago
2,631

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Still Don’t See Anybody Beating Us in Seven Games’

2 days ago
4,885

‘Everything’s Become Real Cute’: Marcus Smart Says the NBA Lacks Physicality

5 days ago
3,226

Kyrie Irving Annoyed By Reaction to Video of Him Chatting With Kevin Durant

6 days ago
2,238

Kyrie Irving: Celtics Teammates Feel ‘Capable of Doing a Lot More Than They’re Doing’

7 days ago
3,629

Anthony Davis Says Celtics Are on List of Preferred Trade Destinations

2 weeks ago
2,580

TRENDING


Most Recent

Marcus Smart: Celtics ‘Just Not Together’

1 min ago
2

Post Up: Nikola Jokic Leads Nuggets To Win Against OKC

4 hours ago
307
hailey van lith

Hailey Van Lith Is Shutting Down The Haters 😈

10 hours ago
5,046

Kenny Anderson Hospitalized ​After Suffering Stroke

15 hours ago
9,616

LaMelo Ball Scores 60 Points in Arizona? SPIRE Brings HEAT to Phoenix 🔥

15 hours ago
503