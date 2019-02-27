Marcus Smart: Celtics ‘Just Not Together’

The Boston Celtics have dropped three in a row, including a crushing 118-95 road loss Tuesday night to the Toronto Raptors, and Marcus Smart concludes they’re “just not together.”

Smart says the C’s wouldn’t be falling apart if this wasn’t the case.

Kyie Irving would only say that he respects Smart’s opinion on the situation.

Per ESPN:

“What are the main ingredients to those collapses? Not being together,” Smart said. “And that’s it. We’re just not together. Plain and simple. That’s it. Because if we were together, that wouldn’t happen. We’re all talking and linking up, but like I said, it’s something we’re going through, and it’s something we’re going to have to continue to work at and figure it out.” On Tuesday, Irving was asked whether he agreed with Smart’s blunt assessment of the Celtics as a team that isn’t together. “That’s Marcus’ opinion,” Irving said. “I respect it.” [Brad] Stevens was more decisive in his appraisal. “We have to be more connected as a team,” he said. “It’s been a theme for a while.”

