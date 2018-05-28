Celtics restricted free agent to-be Marcus Smart says that he deserves a contract worth more than “$12-14 million” per season.

After Boston’s 87-79 Game 7 loss to Cleveland, Smart told ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan that very few players bring the same energy and intangibles to the court.

“To be honest, I’m worth more than 12-14 million. “Just for the things I do on the court that don’t show up on the stat sheet. You don’t find guys like that. “I always leave everything on the court, every game. Tell me how many other players can say that.”

