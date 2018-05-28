Post Up: LeBron James, Cavaliers Advance to 2018 Finals

Cavaliers 87, Celtics 79 (Cavaliers win series 4-3)

The Celtics opened up Game 7 by establishing a 12 point lead in the first half. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford came out with a lot of scoring. Horford brought the consistency and Tatum brought the fire, snapping ankles and hitting tough jumpshots. He even caught the King with a mean poster dunk in the second half.

LeBron James had to carry the Cavs early, with his teammates incapable of hitting shots. Jeff Green finally gave him help, finishing the game with 19 points and scoring in timely moments. Green was part of the charge that saw Cleveland jump ahead in the fourth quarter.

Despite consistent poor shooting, the Cavs overcame 12 turnovers and held the Celtics to 7-39 three-point shooting. James finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists, turning in another amazing Game 7 performance.