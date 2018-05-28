Post Up: LeBron James, Cavaliers Advance to 2018 Finals

by May 28, 2018
952
LeBron James

Cavaliers 87, Celtics 79 (Cavaliers win series 4-3)

The Celtics opened up Game 7 by establishing a 12 point lead in the first half. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford came out with a lot of scoring. Horford brought the consistency and Tatum brought the fire, snapping ankles and hitting tough jumpshots. He even caught the King with a mean poster dunk in the second half.

LeBron James had to carry the Cavs early, with his teammates incapable of hitting shots. Jeff Green finally gave him help, finishing the game with 19 points and scoring in timely moments. Green was part of the charge that saw Cleveland jump ahead in the fourth quarter.

Despite consistent poor shooting, the Cavs overcame 12 turnovers and held the Celtics to 7-39 three-point shooting. James finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists, turning in another amazing Game 7 performance.

   
You Might Also Like
LeBron James
NBA

LeBron James Goes Crazy in Game 7s

17 hours ago
17,554
NBA

Kevin Love In Concussion Protocol, Ruled Out For Game 7 vs. Celtics

2 days ago
1,219
NBA

Marcus Smart On Game 7: ‘You Have To Be Ready For A Dogfight’ 💪

2 days ago
714
NBA

Richard Jefferson Explains What He Was Thinking When He Dunked On Klay 😂

2 days ago
2,643
NBA

Post Up: LeBron Scores 46 As Cavs Force Game 7

2 days ago
1,407
NBA

Tyronn Lue: LeBron James Will Be Great in Game 6

2 days ago
700
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
LeBron James

Post Up: LeBron James, Cavaliers Advance to 2018 Finals

6 hours ago
952
chris paul hamstring game 6

Chris Paul ‘Less Than Likely’ to Play in Game 7, According to Report

16 hours ago
4,826
LeBron James

LeBron James Goes Crazy in Game 7s

17 hours ago
17,554

Post Up: Warriors Storm Back At Home To Force Game 7

1 day ago
1,355

Report: Warriors To Activate Pat McCaw For Game 6 vs. Rockets

2 days ago
1,735