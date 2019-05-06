Marcus Smart To Return For Celtics

by May 06, 2019
122

Update #1, May 6, 5:17 PM: Brad Stevens has said that Marcus Smart will not start tonight (Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe).

The Boston Celtics will welcome guard Marcus Smart back to their lineup before Game 4 of their second-round series, the team announced on Twitter. Smart has been sidelined with an oblique injury since early April.

Smart will rejoin the C’s just in time to help his squad even their best-of-seven series with the Milwaukee Bucks two games apiece. Smart averaged 8.9 points and 4.0 assists per game for Boston throughout the regular season.

Smart played in 80 games for the Celtics this year, starting 60 of them, and has long been a major part of Brad Stevens’ rotation, more for his physical presence on the defensive end than anything else.

In Smart’s absence, third-year swingman Jaylen Brown slid into the starting lineup. While nothing has been confirmed by Stevens, it’s possible that he returns to the bench if Smart is ready to reclaim his spot.

   
You Might Also Like
Tacko Fall of the UCF Knights

NBA G League Elite Camp Invitees Unveiled

24 mins ago
42

DeMarcus Cousins Expects To Return This Postseason

3 hours ago
278

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

7 hours ago
831

LeBron James: Magic Johnson Stepping Down ‘Was Just Weird’

11 hours ago
3,211

Nuggets Head Coach Mike Malone: ‘Our Guys are Tough. We’re Resilient’

12 hours ago
554

Jimmy Butler: Sixers ‘Humbled’ in Game 4

12 hours ago
2,141

TRENDING


Most Recent
Tacko Fall of the UCF Knights

NBA G League Elite Camp Invitees Unveiled

24 mins ago
42

Marcus Smart To Return For Celtics

2 hours ago
122

DeMarcus Cousins Expects To Return This Postseason

3 hours ago
278

Bigger Than Basketball: How Bismack Biyombo Is Creating Change in the Congo

6 hours ago
473

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

7 hours ago
831