Mark Cuban: NBA Would Improve if American Kids Trained in Slovenia

The NBA would be “a thousand times better” if American kids learned how to play basketball in Slovenia, according to Mavs owner Mark Cuban.

Cuban argues that youngsters in Europe focus on fundementals, “while our guys learn how to taunt and put together mixtapes.”

Slovenian rookie Luka Doncic scored a career-high 32 points Thursday night, leading Dallas past the LA Clippers 125-121.

Per Eurohoops:

What are you most impressed about Luka Doncic? You guys had a pretty good idea when you drafted him but what’s the aspect that’s impressed you the most about him.

Mark Cuban:: “He’s calm. He lets the game come to him. The moment’s never too big for him. You never see that in a rookie. Ever.”

How important is it that he’s had top basketball experience outside the NBA?

Cuban: “It is important because you’re used to people being older than you but I think he just learned how to play basketball and that’s the biggest gift. When you’re gifted as he is and you actually learn to play the game. If you look at the basketball education of kids starting at 11-years old in Europe and particularly Slovenia which is basketball oriented.

“If we took our best kids and seven years before they are McDonald’s all-American, we sent them over to Slovenia to get an education, the league would be a thousand times better. They just learn how to play basketball while our guys learn how to taunt and put together mixtapes.”