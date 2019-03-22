Markelle Fultz: Orlando Magic System ‘Almost Perfect for Me’

Markelle Fultz believes the Magic’s offensive system is “almost perfect” for him.

Fultz, 20, says “it’s going to be very fun” in Orlando next season.

The top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has suited up in just 33 games over the past two seasons due to injuries, and was acquired in a Feb. 7 trade with the Philadelphia Sixers.

Per the team website:

Fultz’s rehab was shifted to Orlando this week so that he could begin assimilating to his new teammates, a new coaching staff and a new home city. There is no firm timetable on when the 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard will return, but the Magic and Fultz feel he will benefit greatly from being around the team.

“I think it’s going to help me a lot, just being around the guys and seeing the (offensive) plays,” said Fultz. “When you’re sitting down watching, you see a lot of stuff that you miss while you are playing. So, I’m just soaking it all up right now. I’m getting to see the team practice, and then during games I can see where I could see myself playing and how I could help the team.”

Fultz, 20, is excited about playing in a Magic offense in the future where he will have the ball in his hands, and he’ll be trusted to make plays for both himself and others.

“Pick-and-rolls are one of my favorite parts of the game, and as everyone knows, that’s the way that I played in college,” Fultz said. “I think (the Magic’s system) is almost perfect for me. I think I’m a versatile player, but with the screen-and-roll (system) and the players that we have here, I think it’s going to be very fun.”