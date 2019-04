Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III dropped a new mixtape, “The Calm Before the Storm,” on Friday. The EP features 10 tracks, including a tribute to Nipsey Hussle and a freestyle over J. Cole’s “Middle Child.”

Mixtape dropping today at 6PM ETπŸ€­πŸ‘€πŸ™ŒπŸ½ pic.twitter.com/4znqnfa1gz — Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) April 12, 2019

MIXTAPE OUT NOW!!!!!!πŸ™ŒπŸ½πŸ™ŒπŸ½πŸ™ŒπŸ½ https://t.co/nakZhqUcPn — Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) April 12, 2019

