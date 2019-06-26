Masai Ujiri: Raptors ‘Confident’ About Retaining Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri is “confident” about the team’s chances of convincing free agent superstar Kawhi Leonard to re-sign this summer.

Ujiri says talks with Leonard and his camp have been “positive” leading up to July 1.

Masai added that, despite rumors linking him to the jobs elsewhere, he’s fully committed to the reigning NBA champions.

“I know what we’ve built here,” Ujiri said. “I’m confident, and you see how these things go.” Ujiri stressed the main selling points of his pitch to Leonard: health, trust, success. “I said we have to be ourselves, and we were ourselves for the whole year,” Ujiri said. “I think he saw that. I think we built a trust there. I believe winning a championship, him seeing who we are, working with his medical staff combined with our medical staff and getting him to where he wanted to be.” Ujiri says he and Leonard have had multiple talks the past several days, discussions he called “positive.” “I texted Kawhi last night, I talked to his uncle this morning,” Ujiri said. “For us, there’s that trust regardless of wherever it goes, and there’ll be constant communication.”

