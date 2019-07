The Mavericks will bring in Antonius Cleveland on a two-way deal, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland spent time with Dallas during the 2017-18 campaign on a two-way deal. He also played for Atlanta that season as a member of their 15-man roster. Most recently, the shooting guard played in the G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Dallas had an open two-way slot after waiving Kostas Antetokounmpo. The team used its other two-way contract on Daryl Macon.