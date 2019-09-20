Mavericks Sign Yudai Baba

by September 20, 2019
The Mavericks have signed Yudai Baba, according to a team press release.

Baba played for the Mavs’ Summer League team in Las Vegas, averaging 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game. He previously played in Japan, where he helped Alvark Tokyo win two-straight titles.

Dallas now has 20 players under contract, which is the maximum allowed entering training camp. The team will have to cut that figure down to 15 regular roster spots and a pair of two-way contracts prior to the start of the season.

 
