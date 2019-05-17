‘Me’: Draymond Green Says He’s the Best Defender Ever

by May 17, 2019
155

Draymond Green, according to a quite possibly biased observer, is the greatest defender in NBA history.

Green says he “wholeheartedly” believes no one has ever played better defense than him.

“Draymond is the Melo of defense,” says teammate Andre Iguodala.

Per The Athletic:

“The best ever defender?” Green said after the Warriors held Portland to 46 points on 38.5 percent shooting in the second half in Thursday’s 114-111 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

“Me.”

The best defender ever?

“Me.” Green punctuated his declaration with a nod as he strutted out of the locker room with a smile. But he wasn’t joking. “That’s what I believe. Wholeheartedly.”

Related Warriors Owner Joe Lacob: ‘I Want Draymond Green to Be Here Forever’

   
