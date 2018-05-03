Report: Meek Mill to Sit Courtside In Boston With Michael Rubin And Robert Kraft

Meek Mill stole the show when he went straight from prison to the Philadelphia 76ers’ series-clinching over the Miami Heat by way of Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin’s helicopter.

The 76ers went on to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in Boston and it looks like Meek Mill is going to follow his beloved hometown squad:

Just got word that Meek Mill will be sitting courtside in Boston tonight alongside Michael Rubin and…Robert Kraft 👀 — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) May 3, 2018

Kraft, the owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots, visited Meek in prison on April 10 and was a vocal supporter for his release.