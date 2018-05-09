Michael Jordan Game-Used, Signed Wizards Jersey Sells For $47,872.50 💵

by May 09, 2018
196

NBA fans still worship Michael Jordan.

The proof? A game-worn, autographed Jordan Wizards jersey sold for $47,872.50 (!) at an auction this past weekend, via ESPN‘s Darren Rovell:

The jersey was apparently worn by MJ on Dec. 1, 2002 in a 118-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Goldin Auctions, the company that handled the sale. Jordan dropped 33 in the game, which was a season-high to that point.

The bidding began at $15,000 but was quickly surpassed.

RELATED
Michael Jordan’s World Tour

 
You Might Also Like
Michael Jordan
Kicks

Michael Jordan’s World Tour

4 hours ago
803
kevin durant michael jordan
NBA

Iguodala: Kevin Durant ‘Reminded Me of MJ’

2 days ago
1,141
NBA

🐐 SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Michael Jordan, No. 1 🐐

5 days ago
19,889
michael jordan pushed off byron russell
NBA

Curry: Michael Jordan ‘Definitely’ Pushed-Off on Bryon Russell

1 week ago
17,061
NBA

John Wall: ‘Guys Don’t Understand Their Role and Respect Their Role’

1 week ago
16,599
NBA

John Wall Puts Onus On Front Office To Make Wizards A More Complete Team

2 weeks ago
1,797

TRENDING


Most Recent

Victor Oladipo Writes Heartfelt Letter To 10-Year-Old Fan Battling Leukemia

17 mins ago
88
masai ujiri raptors tank

Masai Uriji Says Raptors Won’t Tank

17 mins ago
121
Nike Air Zoom Generation

Nike Air Zoom Generation ‘SVSM’ Releasing on May 26

18 mins ago
79

Sacramento Kings Name Peja Stojakovic Assistant General Manager

2 hours ago
142

Michael Jordan Game-Used, Signed Wizards Jersey Sells For $47,872.50 💵

2 hours ago
196