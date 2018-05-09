Michael Jordan Game-Used, Signed Wizards Jersey Sells For $47,872.50 💵

NBA fans still worship Michael Jordan.

The proof? A game-worn, autographed Jordan Wizards jersey sold for $47,872.50 (!) at an auction this past weekend, via ESPN‘s Darren Rovell:

$47,872: Price paid for a game-used & signed MJ Wizards jersey this weekend on @GoldinAuctions, the highest price paid for a Jordan Wizards jersey pic.twitter.com/ilPGbQAjPn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 7, 2018

The jersey was apparently worn by MJ on Dec. 1, 2002 in a 118-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Goldin Auctions, the company that handled the sale. Jordan dropped 33 in the game, which was a season-high to that point.

The bidding began at $15,000 but was quickly surpassed.

