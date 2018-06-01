Report: Michigan Coach John Beilein Interviewed with Pistons

Michigan head coach John Beilein interviewed for the Pistons‘ open coaching job on Thursday, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beilein has led the Wolverines to two National Championship games over the past six seasons.

According to Woj, Beilein has “long harbored intrigue with the NBA.”

The University of Michigan's John Beilein interviewed for the Detroit Pistons coaching job on Thursday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2018

RELATED:

Report: Dwane Casey To Be A Primary Target Of Pistons’ Coaching Search