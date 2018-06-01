Report: Michigan Coach John Beilein Interviewed with Pistons

by June 01, 2018
88
John Beilein pistons

Michigan head coach John Beilein interviewed for the Pistons‘ open coaching job on Thursday, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beilein has led the Wolverines to two National Championship games over the past six seasons.

According to Woj, Beilein has “long harbored intrigue with the NBA.”

RELATED:
Report: Dwane Casey To Be A Primary Target Of Pistons’ Coaching Search

  
You Might Also Like
jeff bower pistons
NBA

Report: Pistons Part Ways With GM Jeff Bower

1 hour ago
99
NBA

Report: Detroit Pistons To Interview Kenny Smith For Head Coaching Job

1 day ago
740
NBA

Report: Dwane Casey To Be A Primary Target Of Pistons’ Coaching Search

1 week ago
587
pistons virtual reality draft interview
NBA

Pistons Using VR in Pre-Draft Interviews

2 weeks ago
560
NBA

Jerry West: Clippers ‘Really Stuck’ Prior to Blake Griffin Trade

2 weeks ago
2,204
NBA

Report: Detroit Pistons Part Ways With Stan Van Gundy 🚨

4 weeks ago
754
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
jeff bower pistons

Report: Pistons Part Ways With GM Jeff Bower

1 hour ago
99
John Beilein pistons

Report: Michigan Coach John Beilein Interviewed with Pistons

2 hours ago
88
kevin love suspension game 2

Report: Kevin Love Avoids Game 2 Suspension

3 hours ago
962

Cavs May Face Suspensions for Game 1 Altercation vs Warriors

4 hours ago
954

Rep Your Squad With Levi’s® NBA Collection 🔥

6 hours ago
280