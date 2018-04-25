Mike D’Antoni Dismisses Houston’s 50-Point Quarter

Houston poured in a franchise record 50 points in the third quarter Monday night, en route to a 119-100 Game 4 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but head coach Mike D’Antoni wasn’t exactly impressed.

D’Antoni said what his team did was “cute,” and dismissively compared it to a player notching a triple-double.

D’Antoni on #Rockets’ 50-point quarter: “That’s just something that doesn’t really matter. It’s cute. It’s like getting a triple-double. … It’s a mark.” — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) April 24, 2018

This has to be some kind of 4D chess move against Russell Westbrook, no?

Per the Houston Chronicle: