Mike D’Antoni Dismisses Houston’s 50-Point Quarter

by April 25, 2018
237

Houston poured in a franchise record 50 points in the third quarter Monday night, en route to a 119-100 Game 4 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but head coach Mike D’Antoni wasn’t exactly impressed.

D’Antoni said what his team did was “cute,” and dismissively compared it to a player notching a triple-double.

This has to be some kind of 4D chess move against Russell Westbrook, no?

Per the Houston Chronicle:

“It’s pretty cool just to put up 50 points in a quarter,” Rockets guard James Harden said. “I think it’s only been done once before that. That just shows how fast we can get it rolling. We haven’t been particularly been shooting the ball well in this series. Yesterday, was a good run for us.”

After struggling in Game Three, the Houston Rockets put up 50 points in one quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Did they prove their playoff struggles are behind them?

“That’s how good our players are and how good they can be,” D’Antoni said. “That’s just something that doesn’t really matter. It’s cute. It’s like getting a triple-double. Oh, OK. It doesn’t really matter. It’s a mark.

“I was just really impressed with the way they came out focused in on their defense and took the game on and did what they had to do.”

 
