Mike D’Antoni: Rockets to Play at a ‘Six Seconds or Less’ Pace

The Rockets are determined to push the pace at “six seconds or less,” according to Mike D’Antoni.

Mike D’Antoni on the Rockets’ pace with Russell Westbrook: “Six seconds or less, baby. We’re working on it.” Houston had 27 fast break points in the opener, matching their most in any game last season. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 25, 2019

It remains a work in progress, as Houston fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks in a 117-111 season-opening loss Thursday night.

James Harden (19 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists) stuffed the statsheet in a losing efford.

Per The AP:

“They’re going to be fine,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “It’s sad to say, but we’re not going to win 82 games this year. Now we’ve got a chance to win 81.” Harden echoed his D’Antoni’s sentiment and raved about Westbrook. “Everybody saw it tonight,” Harden said. “He’s a different type of breed on that court. But it’s Game 1, we’re not going to get too down, and even if we won, we’re not going to get too excited.”

