Mike D’Antoni: Rockets to Play at a ‘Six Seconds or Less’ Pace

by October 25, 2019
295

The Rockets are determined to push the pace at “six seconds or less,” according to Mike D’Antoni.

It remains a work in progress, as Houston fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks in a 117-111 season-opening loss Thursday night.

James Harden (19 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists) stuffed the statsheet in a losing efford.

Per The AP:

“They’re going to be fine,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “It’s sad to say, but we’re not going to win 82 games this year. Now we’ve got a chance to win 81.”

Harden echoed his D’Antoni’s sentiment and raved about Westbrook.

“Everybody saw it tonight,” Harden said. “He’s a different type of breed on that court. But it’s Game 1, we’re not going to get too down, and even if we won, we’re not going to get too excited.”

