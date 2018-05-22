D’Antoni Says Nash Could Have Been More Dominant

by May 22, 2018
123
steve nash mike d'antoni

Mike D’Antoni says that two-time MVP Steve Nash could have been even more dominant with the Suns if he played with a shoot-first mentality.

In a story by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, D’Antoni said Nash “could have averaged 30 for us,” but he didn’t push Nash to be more aggressive.

As great as Nash was during their four seasons together, winning a pair of MVPs and twice taking the Suns to the West finals, D’Antoni believes he could have been more dominant if he hadn’t been so determined to be a traditional point guard.

“Oh, without a doubt, I screwed that up,” D’Antoni said. “Nash was a purist. Steve’s a Hall of Fame point guard. He was unbelievably good. I just think instead of averaging 15 or 16 [points], he could have averaged 30 for us. He was that good of a shooter, and I don’t think it would have screwed the team up.”

RELATED:
Steve Nash: ‘To A Fault I Was Almost Too Much Of A Facilitator’

  
You Might Also Like
mike d'antoni warriors pressure
NBA

D’Antoni: Warriors Have ‘All The Pressure’ in Game 4

24 hours ago
1,526
NBA

Suns GM Ryan McDonough: ‘We’re Certainly Open’ To Trading The No. 1 Pick 👀

3 days ago
1,071
elfrid payton hair haircut
NBA

Elfrid Payton Cut His Hair ✂️✂️

4 days ago
12,790
NBA

Mike D’Antoni: Rockets ‘Can Withstand’ Kevin Durant

1 week ago
1,135
NBA

Laurel D’Antoni Wants ‘A Little Bit Of That Love’ James Harden Gets 😂

1 week ago
1,598
NBA

Report: Suns to Offer Clint Capela ‘Max or Near-Max’ Deal

2 weeks ago
4,551
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
steve nash mike d'antoni

D’Antoni Says Nash Could Have Been More Dominant

26 mins ago
123
cj mccollum cavaliers worst defensive teams

McCollum: Cavs ‘One of the Worst Defensive Teams I’ve Ever Played Against’

60 mins ago
1,293
donovan mitchell ben simmons all-rookie first team

Mitchell, Simmons Voted Unanimous All-Rookie First Teamers

3 hours ago
4,608

Scottie Pippen: LeBron-Jordan Comparison ‘Unfair’

3 hours ago
2,857

Trae Young: Sixers ‘Interested in Me’

3 hours ago
796