MSG: James Dolan Not Courting Offers to Sell the Knicks

The Madison Square Garden Company pushed back against the latest speculation that James Dolan is thinking about selling the New York Knicks.

MSG said in a statement Monday that “the story is 100 percent false.”

Dolan, 63, recently said he wouldn’t completely rule out the idea if the right offer came along for a franchise said to be worth $4 billion.

“There has been nothing. No discussions. No plans to have discussions — nothing,” the company said in a statement. In a The Ringer podcast, host Bill Simmons said Dolan was “courting offers for the Knicks.” The Madison Square Garden Company said in a statement that “the story is 100 percent false.”