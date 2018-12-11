NASA to Stephen Curry: Moon Landing Happened

Stephen Curry recently said during a podcast interview that he doesn’t believe the U.S. ever put a person on the moon.

The folks at NASA were quick to clap back, slyly offering the two-time NBA MVP a tour of the lunar lab in Houston.

Curry led a discussion on conspiracy theories, including one that the late, great film director Stanley Kubrick staged the moon landing.

“We ever been to the moon?” he asked. The others, in unison, agreed that the answer was no. “They’re going to come get us,” Curry replied. “Sorry, I don’t want to start conspiracies.” In fact, NASA landed men on the moon six times from 1969 to 1972, putting a total of 12 astronauts on the lunar surface. It was the only space agency to pull off a manned mission to the moon, and, after a request from President Trump, NASA is working on plans for another manned mission in the future. “We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets,” said Allard Beutel, a NASA spokesman. “We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

