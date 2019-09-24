NBA 2019-20 SEASON PREVIEW: Award Predictions and Superlatives

A new NBA season is upon us, and the staff at SLAM has some predictions on everything from MVP to @LeagueFits ROY to who will have the most diverse collection of kicks. Most of these will likely be wrong. Don’t @ us.
NBA Award Predictions
Champions: Los Angeles Clippers
Most Valuable Player: Anthony Davis
Rookie of the Year: Zion Williamson
Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert
Sixth Man: Lou Williams
Most Improved: Terry Rozier
Rookies Most Likely To…
Drop a fire album: Coby White
Appear in a Gunna music video: Cam Reddish
Be a second-round steal: Bol Bol
Start dancing in the middle of a game: Darius Garland
Steal your girl: Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Average 10 rebounds: Rui Hachimura
Average 10 assists: Ja Morant
Average 20 points: RJ Barrett
@Leaguefits Most Likely To…
Wear his own jersey to the arena: Gerald Green
Be posted on @LeagueFits and @SLAMKICKS the same night: PJ Tucker
Be @LeagueFits ROY: Tyler Herro
Be @LeagueFits MVP: Kelly Oubre
Have a breakout season: Dwayne Bacon
Wear a tuxedo to a game: Serge Ibaka
Have their entire roster at fashion week: Houston Rockets
Wear sunglasses Inside: John Wall
@SLAMKICKS Most Likely To…
Have the most diverse collection: Montrezl Harrell
Have the best PEs: Kyrie Irving
Have the most heat this season: PJ Tucker
Surprise people with his collection: Taurean Prince
Play in designer shoes: Russell Westbrook
Be @SLAMKICKS ROY: Bol Bol
NBA Most Likely To…
Be Comeback Player Of The Year: Dejounte Murray
Have the best handshake: Russell Westbrook & James Harden
Dunk on your head: Miles Bridges
Be the best duo: LeBron James & Anthony Davis
Be a first-time All-Star: East—Trae Young, West—Donovan Mitchell
Be the best Twitter duo: Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum
Have the best bench celebrations: Brooklyn Nets
Block your shot: Mitchell Robinson
Drop 70 points in a game: Bradley Beal
Be the best LeaguePass team: Atlanta Hawks
Photobomb an interview: Jared Dudley
Break your ankles: Kemba Walker
Have the best social media clapback: Joel Embiid
Invent a new move: Stephen Curry
Roast a reporter at a press conference: Mike Scott
Use a Drake lyric as an Instagram caption: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander