NBA 2019-20 SEASON PREVIEW: Award Predictions and Superlatives

A new NBA season is upon us, and the staff at SLAM has some predictions on everything from MVP to @LeagueFits ROY to who will have the most diverse collection of kicks. Most of these will likely be wrong. Don’t @ us.

NBA Award Predictions

Champions: Los Angeles Clippers

Most Valuable Player: Anthony Davis

Rookie of the Year: Zion Williamson

Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert

Sixth Man: Lou Williams

Most Improved: Terry Rozier

Rookies Most Likely To…

Drop a fire album: Coby White

Appear in a Gunna music video: Cam Reddish

Be a second-round steal: Bol Bol

Start dancing in the middle of a game: Darius Garland

Steal your girl: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Average 10 rebounds: Rui Hachimura

Average 10 assists: Ja Morant

Average 20 points: RJ Barrett

@Leaguefits Most Likely To…

Wear his own jersey to the arena: Gerald Green

Be posted on @LeagueFits and @SLAMKICKS the same night: PJ Tucker

Be @LeagueFits ROY: Tyler Herro

Be @LeagueFits MVP: Kelly Oubre

Have a breakout season: Dwayne Bacon

Wear a tuxedo to a game: Serge Ibaka

Have their entire roster at fashion week: Houston Rockets

Wear sunglasses Inside: John Wall

@SLAMKICKS Most Likely To…

Have the most diverse collection: Montrezl Harrell

Have the best PEs: Kyrie Irving

Have the most heat this season: PJ Tucker

Surprise people with his collection: Taurean Prince

Play in designer shoes: Russell Westbrook

Be @SLAMKICKS ROY: Bol Bol

NBA Most Likely To…

Be Comeback Player Of The Year: Dejounte Murray

Have the best handshake: Russell Westbrook & James Harden

Dunk on your head: Miles Bridges

Be the best duo: LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Be a first-time All-Star: East—Trae Young, West—Donovan Mitchell

Be the best Twitter duo: Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum

Have the best bench celebrations: Brooklyn Nets

Block your shot: Mitchell Robinson

Drop 70 points in a game: Bradley Beal

Be the best LeaguePass team: Atlanta Hawks

Photobomb an interview: Jared Dudley

Break your ankles: Kemba Walker

Have the best social media clapback: Joel Embiid

Invent a new move: Stephen Curry

Roast a reporter at a press conference: Mike Scott

Use a Drake lyric as an Instagram caption: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander