NBA Award Finalists Unveiled For 2019

The NBA has announced its finalists for this season’s suite of year-end awards. Nominated are three players for each of the coveted awards, the winners of which will be announced during the third annual dedicated league award show next month.

The 2019 NBA Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on June 24. That gives hoops fans just shy of 40 days to debate the merits of the three players confirmed to be in the running.

Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL

Paul George, OKC

James Harden, HOU

Rookie of the Year

Deandre Ayton, PHX

Luka Doncic, DAL

Trae Young, ATL

Defensive Player of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL

Paul George, OKC

Rudy Gobert, UTA

Most Improved Player

De’Aaron Fox, SAC

D’Angelo Russell, BKL

Pascal Siakam, TOR

Coach of the Year

Mike Budenholzer, MIL

Michael Malone, DEN

Doc Rivers, LAC



