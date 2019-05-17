NBA Award Finalists Unveiled For 2019

The NBA has announced its finalists for this season’s suite of year-end awards. Nominated are three players for each of the coveted awards, the winners of which will be announced during the third annual dedicated league award show next month.

The 2019 NBA Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on June 24. That gives hoops fans just shy of 40 days to debate the merits of the three players confirmed to be in the running.

Most Valuable Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL
Paul George, OKC
James Harden, HOU

Rookie of the Year
Deandre Ayton, PHX
Luka Doncic, DAL
Trae Young, ATL

Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL
Paul George, OKC
Rudy Gobert, UTA

Most Improved Player
De’Aaron Fox, SAC
D’Angelo Russell, BKL
Pascal Siakam, TOR

Coach of the Year
Mike Budenholzer, MIL
Michael Malone, DEN
Doc Rivers, LAC

             
