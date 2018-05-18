NBA Exec: Kansas City Will Get an NBA Team

by May 18, 2018
1,649
Kansas City nba team

An NBA executive says it’s “just a matter of time” before Kansas City gets an NBA team once again, reports SEC Network’s Jarrett Sutton.

The executive added that “multiple sources” agree that KC will eventually become an NBA market.

You Might Also Like
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
go hoop day chris paul

Chris Paul To Launch ‘Go Hoop Day’ on June 23 🌎

1 hour ago
116
Kansas City nba team

NBA Exec: Kansas City Will Get an NBA Team

2 hours ago
1,649
pistons virtual reality draft interview

Pistons Using VR in Pre-Draft Interviews

3 hours ago
168
kawhi leonard spurs grand-slam offer

Report: Spurs Want ‘Grand-Slam Offer’ For Kawhi Leonard

5 hours ago
2,211
Katie Smith

Learn from the Leader: Katie Smith Talks About Becoming Liberty Head Coach

6 hours ago
118