NBA Exec: Kansas City Will Get an NBA Team

An NBA executive says it’s “just a matter of time” before Kansas City gets an NBA team once again, reports SEC Network’s Jarrett Sutton.
The executive added that “multiple sources” agree that KC will eventually become an NBA market.
NBA Executive: “Jarrett, going to be real honest with you, Kansas City will get an NBA team at some point. It’s a real thing I’ve heard from multiple sources. Just a matter of time. Seattle and KC to me are most valuable markets for league expansion when it makes sense.”
— Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) May 18, 2018