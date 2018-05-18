NBA Releases New Finals Spot Called ‘Finally Mine’

The NBA has delivered another reminder of exactly what is on the line each time the remaining four playoff teams take the court. Showing NBA legends including Jordan, Dirk, LeBron, and more clutching the Larry O’Brien trophy, the league’s new Finals spot called Finally Mine hits on the emotional culmination to a championship run.

Relive the postgame celebrations from all eras of NBA history as you wait for the next chapter to be written in a couple weeks.

The song is Finally Mine by Juliet Roberts. Take a look: