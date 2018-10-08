NBA Fines Marcus Smart, JR Smith after Preseason Altercation

by October 08, 2018
290
marcus smart jr smith fined

The NBA has fined Marcus Smart $25,000 and JR Smith $15,000 for their roles in an altercation during a preseason game on Saturday.

During a first-quarter scuffle, Smart shoved Smith from behind after Smith and Aron Baynes got tangled up.

Smart was ejected while Smith was assessed with a technical foul.

After the game, the players continued to throw barbs at one another through the media.

Smart told reporters that he gestured for Smith to meet him in the back. “I told him to come to the back. All that on the court, we can handle that off the court,” Smart said.

Smith said that Smart flops too much to be tough.

“He leads the League in flops. You can’t flop as much as you do and then be tough,” Smith said. “And then, you start slinging your teammates. You didn’t come to play basketball today. You know you didn’t want to play.

RELATED:
Marcus Smart Ejected After Scuffle with JR Smith

   
