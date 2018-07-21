NBA Players React to Their 2K19 Ratings 🎮

When a new NBA 2K is set to drop, there’s always a lot of talk about the player ratings.

Several marks for the latest version have been released over the past week, and here’s how guys from around the League have reacted:

I’ll take it but I’m bout to show y’all something this year 🙏🏾 @NBA2K #NBA2K19 pic.twitter.com/WXTmgKUkLd — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) July 21, 2018

Fresh off their first seasons, Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, and Jayson Tatum all got hit with an 87:

Our Australian cover athlete @BenSimmons25 wasn’t thrilled with his 87 rating in #NBA2K19 Watch his reaction to finding out 😂 pic.twitter.com/cORpPP5yOp — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) July 20, 2018

2 questions @NBA2K What’s my dunk rating? And who else is an 87 this year 🤔 😂 pic.twitter.com/TGbs1Fvrez — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 19, 2018

Fellow 2017-18 rook Kyle Kuzma wasn’t happy with his number:

2k rating is disrespectful. Y’all will learn though 💪🏽👊🏽 — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 20, 2018

When we turn up on they asses this year they going to learn https://t.co/qF7ryT6T0Y — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 21, 2018

Are the ratings that have been announced fair?

