NBA Players React to Their 2K19 Ratings 🎮

When a new NBA 2K is set to drop, there’s always a lot of talk about the player ratings.
Several marks for the latest version have been released over the past week, and here’s how guys from around the League have reacted:
91? I don’t blame you @NBA2K, I blame @ronnie2k! #blameronnieforeverything #serversareyourfaulttoo #Imbetterthanlastyear pic.twitter.com/htd551uR43
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) July 20, 2018
I’ll take it but I’m bout to show y’all something this year 🙏🏾 @NBA2K #NBA2K19 pic.twitter.com/WXTmgKUkLd
— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) July 21, 2018
Fresh off their first seasons, Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, and Jayson Tatum all got hit with an 87:
Our Australian cover athlete @BenSimmons25 wasn’t thrilled with his 87 rating in #NBA2K19 Watch his reaction to finding out 😂 pic.twitter.com/cORpPP5yOp
— NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) July 20, 2018
2 questions @NBA2K What’s my dunk rating? And who else is an 87 this year 🤔 😂 pic.twitter.com/TGbs1Fvrez
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 19, 2018
We goin’ up🔥@NBA2K #NBA2K19 pic.twitter.com/pr4b3XdZ7o
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 17, 2018
Fellow 2017-18 rook Kyle Kuzma wasn’t happy with his number:
2k rating is disrespectful. Y’all will learn though 💪🏽👊🏽
— kuz (@kylekuzma) July 20, 2018
When we turn up on they asses this year they going to learn https://t.co/qF7ryT6T0Y
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 21, 2018
Are the ratings that have been announced fair?
