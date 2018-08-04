On Friday night, Donald Trump tweeted that CNN news anchor Don Lemon made LeBron James “look smart, which isn’t easy to do” in a recent interview. Trump also added that he “likes Mike!” (referring to Michael Jordan and the debate about the G.O.A.T.) and called Lemon “the dumbest man on television.”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Players around the League were quick to have The King’s back:

A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better… im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay… forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids😑 our future 🤡 https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2018

So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown? Shut your damn mouth! Stop using them twitter fingers and get stuff done for our country with that pen. https://t.co/sEkX3OKaJM — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 4, 2018

Let me find out the president is clout chasing 🤔🤔🤔 — Sean Kilpatrick Jr (@SeanKilpatrick) August 4, 2018

I’ve been silent about ALL of the DUMB stuff this man has tweeted but THIS is attacking the NBA brotherhood and I’m not rollin’! What an embarrassment… https://t.co/zHjgokig8R — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) August 4, 2018

