NBA Players React to Donald Trump’s Criticism of LeBron James

by August 04, 2018
8,365

On Friday night, Donald Trump tweeted that CNN news anchor Don Lemon made LeBron James “look smart, which isn’t easy to do” in a recent interview. Trump also added that he “likes Mike!” (referring to Michael Jordan and the debate about the G.O.A.T.) and called Lemon “the dumbest man on television.”

Players around the League were quick to have The King’s back:

RELATED
LeBron James: Donald Trump Using Sports to Divide Americans

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Michael Jordan Supports LeBron James in Wake of Donald Trump’s Tweet

2 hours ago
1,857
NBA

Donald Trump Criticizes LeBron James on Twitter

15 hours ago
3,945
NBA

Joel Embiid Not Worried About Philly’s Free Agency Letdown

2 days ago
3,070
NBA

John Wall: Eastern Conference ‘Wide-Open’ Without LeBron James

3 days ago
3,461
High School

Bronny James finishes FIRST DUNK in front of Quavo, DWade, and CP3! Chips win Las Vegas Classic 🏆

4 days ago
6,518
NBA

Lakers Unveil New 🔥 Uniforms For 2018-19 Season

4 days ago
2,303
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Michael Jordan Supports LeBron James in Wake of Donald Trump’s Tweet

2 hours ago
1,857

Team World Gets the 96-92 Win in the #NBAAfricaGame 🎥

2 hours ago
224

NBA Players React to Donald Trump’s Criticism of LeBron James

6 hours ago
8,365

Donald Trump Criticizes LeBron James on Twitter

15 hours ago
3,945
james harden usa basketball training camp

James Harden Catches FIRE at Team USA Training Camp 🔥

1 day ago
1,796