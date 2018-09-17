NBA Players React to Dwyane Wade’s ‘One Last Dance’ Announcement

One last dance.
On Sunday night, Dwyane Wade announced that he will be returning to the Miami Heat for one final season before retiring.
Here’s how the NBA brotherhood reacted to the news on social media:
Thank you so much for coming back bro real spit i know how the media try to turn us against one another but real shit the game needs you! It’s not many of you left an i know you have so much more in the tank! Thank You for blessing us with your presence again truly appreciate you an your greatness! #Trey #wadecounty #StillGotYouOnTheCourseTho 🤣🤣🤣@dwyanewade
Must watch video. Appreciate everything you’ve done for this game bro. It’s been a pleasure following your career. Neeed a signed pair in last game we play. #HallOfFamer ✊🏽 https://t.co/tHd83y4AU3
— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) September 17, 2018
The Hall 👏🏽 https://t.co/r2oAwyRaNg
— Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) September 17, 2018
He’s Back 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 https://t.co/UrblXp9jiz
— Briante Weber (@Sir_deuce2) September 17, 2018
