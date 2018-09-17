NBA Players React to Dwyane Wade’s ‘One Last Dance’ Announcement

by September 17, 2018
1,465

One last dance.

On Sunday night, Dwyane Wade announced that he will be returning to the Miami Heat for one final season before retiring.

Here’s how the NBA brotherhood reacted to the news on social media:

View this post on Instagram

this is gonna be one helluva dance @dwyanewade

A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on

View this post on Instagram

#OneLastRodeo (yes i gave you a filter 🤷🏿‍♂️)

A post shared by JG (@unclejeffgreen) on

