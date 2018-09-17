NBA Players React to Dwyane Wade’s ‘One Last Dance’ Announcement

One last dance.

On Sunday night, Dwyane Wade announced that he will be returning to the Miami Heat for one final season before retiring.

Here’s how the NBA brotherhood reacted to the news on social media:

Must watch video. Appreciate everything you’ve done for this game bro. It’s been a pleasure following your career. Neeed a signed pair in last game we play. #HallOfFamer ✊🏽 https://t.co/tHd83y4AU3 — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) September 17, 2018

RELATED

Dwyane Wade Announces He’ll Retire After 2018-19 Season