NBA Players React to Game 4 of the Finals, Warriors Championship 🏆

by June 09, 2018
2,149

For the second consecutive year, the Golden State Warriors are your NBA Champions, and Kevin Durant is your Finals MVP.

Golden State cruised to a 108-85 victory in Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena, completing their sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen Curry led the way with 37 points and KD posted a triple-double (20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists).

Here’s how players around the League reacted to the game, and to the Warriors hoisting the Larry O’Brien:

And of course, as soon as the game ended, players began to recruit LeBron James:

