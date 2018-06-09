For the second consecutive year, the Golden State Warriors are your NBA Champions, and Kevin Durant is your Finals MVP.
Golden State cruised to a 108-85 victory in Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena, completing their sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen Curry led the way with 37 points and KD posted a triple-double (20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists).
Here’s how players around the League reacted to the game, and to the Warriors hoisting the Larry O’Brien:
GS trying to set the tone early. Said forget trying to win it at home, let’s end this tonight.
— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 9, 2018
Safe to say Steph gunning for that MVP. As he rightfully should tho. #nbafinals2018
— Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) June 9, 2018
Atleast compete like it’s the finals. Smh 🤦🏾♂️
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) June 9, 2018
The bay about to be litttttttt🔥🔥🔥
— Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) June 9, 2018
This is getting ugly to watch ughh!! pic.twitter.com/Z0gV5dY3xA
— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 9, 2018
I can’t wait until the day I’m playin’ in the NBA Finals!
— ⛓ Forever Humble (@taureanprince) June 9, 2018
No more basketball to watch… that’s weak.
— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 9, 2018
3 of em!!! 💍💍💍 @StephenCurry30
— Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) June 9, 2018
Name Doris Burke the Finals MVP
— Francis Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) June 9, 2018
As a basketball player, if seeing another team win a championship doesn’t motivate you to work harder, then this ain’t for you. 🤷🏾♂️
— Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) June 9, 2018
I really hope @StephenCurry30 gets his first finals MVP… he deserves it #NBAFinals
— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) June 9, 2018
Congrats to a legit pro my guy, @andre and @SteveKerr. It’s a amazing blessing and accomplish it 3/4 xs has to be amazing
— Channing Frye (@Channing_Frye) June 9, 2018
And of course, as soon as the game ended, players began to recruit LeBron James:
Get ready for a summer of reporters thirsty for click-bait!!!!!
— kuz (@kylekuzma) June 9, 2018
Also laker nation get ready for the playofffs we back 🤙🏾
— kuz (@kylekuzma) June 9, 2018
Let the Fun begin 🙌🗽#cLeaveLand pic.twitter.com/hgWixRyQG2
— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 9, 2018
👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/lO4giEDfet
— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 9, 2018
Trust The Process!!!! Find a new slant @KingJames
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 9, 2018
League gonna be weird as hell next year lol.
— Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 9, 2018