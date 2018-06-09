For the second consecutive year, the Golden State Warriors are your NBA Champions, and Kevin Durant is your Finals MVP.

Golden State cruised to a 108-85 victory in Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena, completing their sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen Curry led the way with 37 points and KD posted a triple-double (20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists).

Here’s how players around the League reacted to the game, and to the Warriors hoisting the Larry O’Brien:

GS trying to set the tone early. Said forget trying to win it at home, let’s end this tonight. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 9, 2018

Safe to say Steph gunning for that MVP. As he rightfully should tho. #nbafinals2018 — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) June 9, 2018

Atleast compete like it’s the finals. Smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) June 9, 2018

The bay about to be litttttttt🔥🔥🔥 — Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) June 9, 2018

This is getting ugly to watch ughh!! pic.twitter.com/Z0gV5dY3xA — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 9, 2018

I can’t wait until the day I’m playin’ in the NBA Finals! — ⛓ Forever Humble (@taureanprince) June 9, 2018

No more basketball to watch… that’s weak. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 9, 2018

Name Doris Burke the Finals MVP — Francis Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) June 9, 2018

As a basketball player, if seeing another team win a championship doesn’t motivate you to work harder, then this ain’t for you. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) June 9, 2018

I really hope @StephenCurry30 gets his first finals MVP… he deserves it #NBAFinals — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) June 9, 2018

Congrats to a legit pro my guy, @andre and @SteveKerr. It’s a amazing blessing and accomplish it 3/4 xs has to be amazing — Channing Frye (@Channing_Frye) June 9, 2018

And of course, as soon as the game ended, players began to recruit LeBron James:

Get ready for a summer of reporters thirsty for click-bait!!!!! — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 9, 2018

Also laker nation get ready for the playofffs we back 🤙🏾 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 9, 2018

Trust The Process!!!! Find a new slant @KingJames — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 9, 2018

League gonna be weird as hell next year lol. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 9, 2018

