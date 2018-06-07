Game 3 of the NBA Finals was the Kevin Durant show.

KD put up 43 points (on 15/23 shooting), 13 rebounds, and 7 assists, and hit a dagger three-pointer in the final minute, to lead the Warriors to a 110-102 comeback victory.

Players around the League hopped on Twitter to discuss the epic performance:

Wasn’t they just killing KD about a wk ago?? ” Then you drop a couple of hits, look how they wave to you” — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 7, 2018

KD 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️!!!! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) June 7, 2018

KD IS NOT NICE — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 7, 2018

“My goodness”( Jeff van gundy voice) — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 7, 2018

Kd put the whole season away lol — SLOWMO (@KyleAnderson5) June 7, 2018

KD yooo 👀 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) June 7, 2018

KD is snatching hearts right now — Francis Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) June 7, 2018

Warriors fans cheering for KD today 😂 they like them one on one moves when they going in. I dnt hear people saying he hurting the offenseive movement — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 7, 2018

After this Ring I hope KD goes somewhere else and tries to win one with his own team.. He got his validation.. He’s one of the best in the World it’s time.. Just my opinion. Not suppose to be this easy 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 7, 2018

NBA Twitter was also buzzing about Rodney Hood, who finally saw significant minutes and posted 15 points and 6 rebounds:

People forget Hood was a rising star in Utah. You’re as good, or as bad as the situation you’re in.. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 7, 2018

Hooooooooooooooooooooooood!!!! — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) June 7, 2018

HOODIE🙏🏾😈 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 7, 2018

👀 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 7, 2018

People acting like they re surprise Hood can play🤔🤔 — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) June 7, 2018

People are acting like Rodney Hood is a 10 days and nobody knew who he was…🙄 — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 7, 2018

Rodney Hood being freed is up there with Meek Mill’s — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) June 7, 2018

Rodney Hood should’ve been free . Glad he getting some tick and hoopin — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 7, 2018

Despite a triple-double from LeBron (33 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds), the Cavs now trail Golden State 3-0 in the series.

Game 4 is Friday at 9pm ET.

