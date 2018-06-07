NBA Players React to Game 3 of the Finals

by June 07, 2018
2,272

Game 3 of the NBA Finals was the Kevin Durant show.

KD put up 43 points (on 15/23 shooting), 13 rebounds, and 7 assists, and hit a dagger three-pointer in the final minute, to lead the Warriors to a 110-102 comeback victory.

Players around the League hopped on Twitter to discuss the epic performance:

NBA Twitter was also buzzing about Rodney Hood, who finally saw significant minutes and posted 15 points and 6 rebounds:

Despite a triple-double from LeBron (33 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds), the Cavs now trail Golden State 3-0 in the series.

Game 4 is Friday at 9pm ET.

RELATED
NBA Players React to Game 2 of the NBA Finals

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Anonymous Cavaliers Veteran: ‘No Doubt’ We’d Be Up 3-0 in Finals With Kyrie

6 mins ago
45
NBA

Report: Kevin Durant Plans to Re-Sign With Golden State

15 mins ago
257
NBA

Enes Kanter Continues To Try To Recruit LeBron James To New York 😂

1 hour ago
801
Kicks

2018 NBA Finals Kicks of the Night: Game 3

5 hours ago
575
The Post Up

Kevin Durant’s Historic Night Propels Warriors to 3-0 Finals Lead

15 hours ago
1,314
draymond bogut defender
NBA

Draymond: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Half the Defender’ without Bogut

1 day ago
4,263
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Anonymous Cavaliers Veteran: ‘No Doubt’ We’d Be Up 3-0 in Finals With Kyrie

6 mins ago
45

Report: Kevin Durant Plans to Re-Sign With Golden State

15 mins ago
257

Enes Kanter Continues To Try To Recruit LeBron James To New York 😂

1 hour ago
801

Chris Bosh on LeBron: ‘I Think He Goes to Houston. It’s a Star Power League’

2 hours ago
668

The SLAM Legend of the Week: Ben Wallace 💪

3 hours ago
308