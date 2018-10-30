NBA Players React to Klay Thompson’s Record-Breaking Performance 🙌

Klay Thompson is DIFFERENT.

The Warriors’ All-Star broke out of his early-season slump on Monday night by exploding for 52 points in just 27 minutes, setting the NBA record for most threes in a game with 14.

Here’s how players around the League reacted to his absurd performance:

@KlayThompson u just gone steal my swag and hit 14threes… its the headband and beard for sure! 👌🏽 CONGRATS BRO pic.twitter.com/6tZ4qM2K8P — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) October 30, 2018

Klay Thompson is the best shooter EVER! #YeahiSaidIt — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 30, 2018

52 points in 26'?? Really Klay? 🤦‍♂️

14/24 from 3. Nuts!! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) October 30, 2018

Wow — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 30, 2018

When you open twitter and see that Klay Thompson hit 14 threes pic.twitter.com/cTQT4rgd1y — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) October 30, 2018

@StephenCurry30 and @KlayThompson you guys are ruining the game lol smh — Zaza Pachulia (@zaza27) October 30, 2018

Omg….. klay — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) October 30, 2018

@KlayThompson hot as fish grease @NBA record halfway thru 3 14/24 3fg keep shootin #history — Jason Terry (@jasonterry31) October 30, 2018

