NBA Players React to Klay Thompson’s Record-Breaking Performance 🙌

by October 30, 2018
Klay Thompson is DIFFERENT.

The Warriors’ All-Star broke out of his early-season slump on Monday night by exploding for 52 points in just 27 minutes, setting the NBA record for most threes in a game with 14.

Here’s how players around the League reacted to his absurd performance:

