NBA Players React to Klay Thompson’s Record-Breaking Performance 🙌

Klay Thompson is DIFFERENT.
The Warriors’ All-Star broke out of his early-season slump on Monday night by exploding for 52 points in just 27 minutes, setting the NBA record for most threes in a game with 14.
Here’s how players around the League reacted to his absurd performance:
What slump? #LivingClip pic.twitter.com/78RO109Q36
— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) October 30, 2018
CONGRATS @KlayThompson on setting that record!! #FlameThrower🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 30, 2018
@KlayThompson u just gone steal my swag and hit 14threes… its the headband and beard for sure! 👌🏽 CONGRATS BRO pic.twitter.com/6tZ4qM2K8P
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) October 30, 2018
Klay Thompson is the best shooter EVER! #YeahiSaidIt
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 30, 2018
52 points in 26'?? Really Klay? 🤦♂️
14/24 from 3. Nuts!!
— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) October 30, 2018
Wow
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 30, 2018
When you open twitter and see that Klay Thompson hit 14 threes pic.twitter.com/cTQT4rgd1y
— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) October 30, 2018
@StephenCurry30 and @KlayThompson you guys are ruining the game lol smh
— Zaza Pachulia (@zaza27) October 30, 2018
Omg….. klay
— Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) October 30, 2018
@KlayThompson hot as fish grease @NBA record halfway thru 3 14/24 3fg keep shootin #history
— Jason Terry (@jasonterry31) October 30, 2018
what a way to end that roadtrip. @KlayThompson was 🔥☔️🔥☔️🔥☔️🔥☔️🔥. Great win #DubNation! #ontothenextone ##NBAse🇸🇪
— Jonas Jerebko (@JonasJerebko) October 30, 2018
— Cole Aldrich (@colea45) October 30, 2018
