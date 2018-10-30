‘I Was Due for a Big Night’: Klay Thompson Hits a Record 14 Threes

Klay Thompson broke out of his early-season slump in spectacular fashion Monday night, breaking teammate Stephen Curry‘s record with 14 three-pointers and finishing with a game-high 52 points.

Thompson’s amazing performance led the visiting Golden State Warriors past the Chicago Bulls 149-124.

Klay’s squad was cheering wildly for him to set the record—Curry chief among them—and he took out his frustration on the Bulls’ defense.

Per the Mercury News:

“I just knew I was due for a big night,” Thompson said. “I just knew it.”

Thompson finished with 52 points, while shooting 18-of-29 from the field and 14-of-24 from 3-point range in 26 minutes before sitting for the entire fourth quarter. He exited the game with 4:05 left in the third quarter to treat a cut on his forehead that prompted him to wear a yellow headband in the second half. Before that, Thompson inflicted plenty of damage against the Bulls with his lethal shooting stroke.

“That’s what I do this for, for those moments you share with your teammates,” Thompson said. “That’s why we play basketball because it’s a collective effort. I really believe I don’t know if I would have been able to break these records I have gotten in my past just like tonight without the system I play in, the team I’m with or the guys I play with.”

And the Warriors witnessed Thompson do this after spending the first seven regular-season games averaging 15.1 points while shooting a combined 44-of-111 from the field (39.6 percent) and 5-of-36 from 3-point range (13.9 percent).

“To snap out of the slump with the record, I couldn’t ask for a better way to do it,” Thompson said. “It’s the best feeling in basketball. It’s one of the best feelings in basketball when you touch the ball and feel like it’s going in every time.”