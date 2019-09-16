NBA Salary Cap Projection Adjusted Down For 2020-21

by September 16, 2019
47
Daryl Morey, Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets

MOST RECENT

The NBA has informed teams of a revision to their future salary cap projections, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. While the forecasted value for the 2021-22 season remains at $125 million, the value for next season has dropped to $116 million.

Previously the projected salary cap for 2020-21 was $117 million and, as we wrote about earlier this year, it was as high as $118 million last season.

While the actual cap number won’t be made official until the days leading up to next season, the league has typically done a fine job of predicting the cap amount, which is tethered to basketball related income.

The $116 million projection marks a $7 million increase over the current salary cap, so teams can still plan for a modest chunk of cap relief just by hanging on into the 2020-21 season. The luxury tax line, which was also walked back slightly with the latest projection, is also notably higher than this year’s mark.

While teams have plenty of hurdles to navigate before next season, understanding where the cap and luxury tax marks are expected to fall is of critical importance for front offices, especially those with significant sums of guaranteed money for the foreseeable future.

You Might Also Like

NBA Proposes Harsher Tampering Consequences

2 days ago
755
Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group

Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Group To Open NFL Division

6 days ago
2,842
Mike Scott of the Philadelphia 76ers

NBA Disallows Use Of ‘Ninja-Style’ Headwear

7 days ago
1,881
Justin Timberlake of the Memphis Grizzlies

League Considers Plan To Let More People Invest In NBA Teams

2 weeks ago
848
Potential Los Angeles Clippers Court

Potential 2019-20 NBA Court Designs Leaked

3 weeks ago
7,164
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

2019-20 NBA Schedule Officially Released

1 month ago
10,743

TRENDING


Most Recent
Daryl Morey, Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets

NBA Salary Cap Projection Adjusted Down For 2020-21

29 mins ago
47
Jaylen Hoard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

1 hour ago
242

Bucks GM: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Will Be Offered a Supermax Extension’

2 hours ago
392

Who’s the BEST HS Point Forward in the Country? 🤔

2 hours ago
32
Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier To Be Named WNBA Rookie Of The Year

5 hours ago
114

Ricky Rubio Leads Spain Over Argentina in FIBA World Cup Championship 🏆

19 hours ago
606