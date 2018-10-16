‘I Need Another Ring’: Rajon Rondo on a Mission in L.A.

Rajon Rondo wants to make his championship mark with both the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

Rondo, 32, inked a one-year deal with the Lakers this summer, and says he needs “another ring.”

The veteran point guard believes the Purple and Gold “got some dogs” to compete for a title.

“I need another ring,” Rondo said after practice on Monday. “It’s simple. I want to be the first to win for the two most historic franchises that’s ever put a basketball to use. So, I got one in Boston and I’d love to get one with this organization.” As for whether Rondo can accomplish his goal of winning a ring with both iconic franchises, the point guard likes what he has seen from this Lakers roster so far. “I love what I’ve seen,” he said. “We got some dogs. We got a lot of dogs. And we got a lot of young, great talent, and we got the best player in the world. We got some good chemistry, a good mix, and we got to find a way to put it together. “I love our young guys, our commitment, the way they study the game, their willingness to learn. I was telling [LeBron James] the other day, we were on the plane and I’ve never seen damn near 12 guys watching film. As a team, I haven’t seen that many guys combined in the last four [or] five seasons, I think. So, it was very refreshing to see. Understanding that this team is committed.”

