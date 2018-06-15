Timofey Mozgov Frustrated With Diminished Role

Timofey Mozgov has let the Nets‘ front office know his frustration with his diminished role and expressed his desire to play—in Brooklyn or elsewhere.
In a story by the NY Post‘s Brian Lewis, Mozgov’s agent said, “Mozgov is not satisfied, and Nets know about it.”
Mozgov, 31, has two years and $32.7 million left on his deal.
#Nets big man demands to know why he's not being given chance https://t.co/TQCkQnZ8Uc via @nypostsports
— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) June 15, 2018
While Mozgov’s agent, Stanislav Ryzhov, told The Post he hasn’t demanded a trade or had any discussions on a buyout, he admitted they’ve spoken with Nets general manager Sean Marks and expressed both their dissatisfaction with the situation and Mozgov’s desire to play — be it in Brooklyn or anywhere else.
“Yes, Mozgov is not satisfied, and Nets know about it. He is motivated to play and hates sitting on the bench,” Ryzhov said. “We are 100 percent sure that he is still a contributor, even in nowadays super-fast NBA fashion.
“However, it makes no sense now to put a trade ultimatum, considering [the] general situation this summer in the league and Timofey’s contract. We’re sure if some good trade possibility comes, we are going to work it out.”