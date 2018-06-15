Timofey Mozgov Frustrated With Diminished Role

Timofey Mozgov has let the Nets‘ front office know his frustration with his diminished role and expressed his desire to play—in Brooklyn or elsewhere.

In a story by the NY Post‘s Brian Lewis, Mozgov’s agent said, “Mozgov is not satisfied, and Nets know about it.”

Mozgov, 31, has two years and $32.7 million left on his deal.

#Nets big man demands to know why he's not being given chance https://t.co/TQCkQnZ8Uc via @nypostsports — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) June 15, 2018